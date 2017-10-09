Stoker Your Interest in Dracula with Author Mark Dawidziak in North Royalton

Mon 10/16 @ 7PM

Local author, newspaper columnist and critic Mark Dawidziak knows a lot about vampires (he is a newspaper columnist and critic, after all, hardy har har) and put that wisdom into his book The Bedside, Armchair and Bathtub Companion to Dracula.

As a Halloween special, Dawidziak comes to the North Royalton library with his book and an October night’s talk about Count Dracula and the lore of the undead. Does this mean we are past that Twilight Should-Bella-Choose-Edward-or-Jacob stuff, finally? Those were dark times indeed.

Admission is free but registration is suggested (fangs a lot).

cuyahogalibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: