Stanford Professor Explores the Good & Bad of Human Behavior at CWRU Lecture

Thu 10/19 @ 6-7:30PM

Many of us are wondering right now why humans act in such malicious, cruel and callous ways. We won’t name any names but you know who I mean.

Stanford professor of neuroscience Robert Sapolsky has grappled with these issues, and is currently researching how stress changes personality patterns and social behavior, which sounds like very useful research in the country’s current social/political climate. His latest book, Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst, looks at the underlying reasons we act like we do.

Sapolsky will speak on the topic of “The Biology of Good and Evil” at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. It’s free and open to all. Go here to reserve a ticket.

case.edu/events/thinkforum/

Post categories: