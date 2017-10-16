Spirit of the Groove Honors the Stokes Brothers in Music at CWRU

Sun 10/22 @ 7PM

For the past year, greater Cleveland has been celebrating the legacy of the Stokes brothers, Carl, who was the first black mayor of a large American city, and Louis, the longtime congressman from Cuyahoga County’s east side.

Tonight, the Cleveland-based jazz-gospel collective Spirit of the Groove, led by jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci, and gospel bassist Johnny Parker, will perform “The Mayor & the People,” with music reflective of the era in which they rose. The program, which also features the Stokes Legacy Jazz Orchestra, FunkyardX, gospel singers Geoffrey Golden and Melonie Daniels and a gospel choir, will be narrated by retired Cleveland newsman Leon Bibb and include, among other pieces, Oliver Nelson’s rarely performed work, A Black Suite.

It takes place at the MaltzPerforming Arts Center in University Circle. It’s free but reservations are required. Call 216-368.6062 or go here.

