SPACES’ Annual Benefit Will Take You Down the Rabbit Hole into Wonderland

Sat 11/4 @ 6:30-midnight

SPACES’ annual benefit is always one of the most eagerly anticipated art parties of the year.

The benefit/art auction/costume party always has a theme to guide partygoers as to their attire, and this year’s is SPACES in Wonderland. That gives guests a chance to come as one of a whole host of wacko iconic characters from the Lewis Carroll lexicon, or if they chose, dress in glamorous evening attire.

The SPACES galleries will be packed with work to bid on by more than 75 artists, including a special curated section where the proceeds will go directly to the SPACES capital campaign.

Like many benefits these days, you can choose your tier of participation with ticket prices going down as the evening wears on. VIPs can come early at 6pm to preview the art, get first dibs on some of it, listen to the looped, layered music of Cleveland’s Uno Lady, munch of hors d’oeuvres and enjoy an open bar until 8 for a $150 ticket.

At 8pm a general admission ticket is $50, which includes a bid number, guaranteed purchase price option, light hors d’oeuvres, music by DJ April Bleakney and a cash bar. Finally, you can come in at 10pm for $10 to dance until midnight to DJ music, and partake of hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

In addition, the event will honor local art mega-patrons, Fred and Laura Ruth Bidwell.

spaces/

Post categories: