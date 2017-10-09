Sooner or Lager, the Cleveland History Center Would Open This Keg of Knowledge

Sat 10/14 @ 1-4PM

The Cleveland History Center at the Western Reserve Historical Society started its History On Tap series as an alluring way to combine special guests and educational activities inspired by Cleveland’s past along with hors d’oeuvres and happy-hour-style libations.

Now, what were the chances that sooner or later the history under discussion would turn to — drinking?

Yes, it’s beer time — when is it never not? Come hear narratives about local breweries and immigrant distillers of yesteryear, play beer trivia and meet a historical re-enactor portraying Cleveland’s first tavern owner Lorenzo Carter. Or maybe you’re just hallucinating him, because tasty brews from a number of labels, like Platform Beer, Terrestrial Brewing Company and the Great Lakes Brewing Company will be available, with tacos.

It comes free with a WRHS admission is $12 at the door, with discounts for members and advance purchases.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

