Snow White & Her Dwarfs Take the Stage at Beck Center’s Youth Theatre

Fri 10/27 @ 7:30PM

Sat 10/28 @ 7:30PM

Sun 10/29 @ 3PM

Maybe your kid knows the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from the Disney movie, as the least “princess-y” of the Disney princesses, the intrepid homespun girl who keeps house for seven odd individuals but still ends up with a prince.

But imagine their excitement seeing the familiar characters come to life onstage, performed by kids ages 7-16 when Beck Center’s Youth Theatre presents three performances of Snow White’s Adventure in the Mackey Theater. Forty-two students from Beck’s theater program are taking place in this family-friendly production, which will include some new characters and story twists.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children 18 and under.

