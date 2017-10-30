Small Local Ensemble Elu Dance Celebrates 5th Birthday at Lakewood’s Vosh

Fri 11/3 @ 7-11PM

One of Cleveland’s many small dance ensembles, Elu Dance Company creates offbeat performances that incorporates elements in addition to choreography to create theatrical experience. It was formed in 2012 by Inlet Dance Theatre members Mackenzie Valley and Mikaela Clark whose goal, they say, is to “share stories from the voiceless and … open the imagination to a world of beauty and depth.”

They also perform at all sorts of alternative venues so it’s no surprise that they’re celebrating their fifth anniversary at Vosh Nightclub in Lakewood. There they’ll do a performance, Danny & Gabby Shipley will also perform, DJ Ronny Knight will spin music for dancing, and they’ll have appetizers, desserts, coffee and drinks. A silent auction will feature work by artists and donations from local businesses. You’ll also get to hear about the company’s plans for the future from Valley and Clark.

Tickets are $30 or $50 for two. To purchase tickets visit eludanceco.org/ELUminate.

