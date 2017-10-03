Any Small Chance There Will Be Polka at the St. Stanislaus Polish Festival in Slavic Village?

Fri 10/6 @ 4PM-10:30PM

Sat 10/7 @ 4PM-11PM

Sun 10/8 @ 8AM-8PM

The annual St. Stanislaus Church Polish Festival draws visitors from well beyond the Slavic Village neighborhood to the historic 1886 house of worship.

The parish celebration features delicious homemade Polish food, beer, wine, dancing and live music from bands such as Gorale Polka (visiting all the way from Ontario) and the Nu Tones. Fun and games feature raffle prizes. There will also be tours of the late-English Gothic style church.

Sunday morning includes Mass (in English or Polish), with full drum/organ accmpaniment. The music-oriented will say it’s a blessing just to hear the organ, a 1910 Schuelke, that has been recently restored to the tune of $250,000. Nice to know that fundraising money doesn’t just go to buying the latest iPhone.

Admission is free.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

