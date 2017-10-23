Silent Disco Fans Have Two to Choose From, at the Grog Shop & MOCA Cleveland

Fri 10/27 @ 9PM

Fans of silent discos — where each dancer is issued a headset and can tune into music played by a DJ or team of DJs spinning simultaneously — will have a choice between two silent disco evenings at the same time (9pm) just a short distance apart. (Maybe they could sprint between the two?)

The Grog Shop in Coventry Village will be featuring its Silent Disco: Halloween Edition, where DJs White Rims, MisterBradleyP, Walk and Love Muzak, and Sputnik &Textbreak will spin. It’s $10 with costume, $15 without, so you better dress up and save that $5 for a drink!

grogshop/silent-disco-halloween/

Then just down the hill at MOCA Cleveland, the Silent Disco: Stranger Things will be taking place. DJs Ellery and Candi Fresca will be providing the music, and there will be Creepy games,” lots of Eggo waffles and a costume contest with cash prizes for best Stranger Things costume, best 80s horror movie villain, best 80s gorror movie victm and best overall costume. It’s $16; if you arrive in costume, you get a free drink ticket.

mocacleveland/silent-disco-stranger-things-edition

Post categories: