Shore Cultural Centre Hosts One-Night Readers’ Theater-Style “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Mon 10/30 @ 7PM

Some local celebrities will be taking the stage of the auditorium at Shore Cultural Centre in Euclid as its continues its one-night, readers theater-style performances of plays from August Wilson’s American Century Cycle.

This time, it’s taking on the second play in the ten-play cycle, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

Like most of the plays in the cycle, it’s set in the black community in Wilson’s native Pittsburgh as the Great Migration of black people form the South to the North was starting, and tackled the issues that led to this migration and the issues that resulted from it.

The cast for the reading includes former politician Peter Lawson Jones, who has forged a new career for himself as an actor and playwright; former host of WVIZ’s Sound of Applause Dee Perry (pictured), and former WZAK radio personality Kim Johnson. It’s directed by Terrence Spivey, artistic associate of the theater program at Shore Centre, who has directed many of Wilson’s plays, including at Shore.

“It is our goal at Shore to present many of the plays in Wilson’s American Century Cycle,” he says. “A readers series presentation of his cycle has never been done in Northeast Ohio and only a few done in this country since Wilson’s death. The backing and encouragement of the Wilson estate makes this an important theatrical event, particularly in Cleveland. ”

General admission tickets are $12 and proceeds support the growing theater program at Shore Cultural Centre.

