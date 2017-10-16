She’s Just Your Type: Letterpress Graphic Artist Megan O’Connell in Oberlin

Mon 10/23 @ 7PM

It is a heartening thing, in this age of digital desolation, that old-fashioned papermaking and letterpress printing have persevered as an art form. Detroit-based Megan O’Connell, one of its exponents, comes to Oberlin to speak.

Working with typography and the letterpress arts, O’Connell and the studio Salt & Cedar have helped with workshops and projects. Even in the notoriously economically depressed Motor City, the time-honored technique bids to be a viable business model of doing letterpress art on commission. Maybe there are lessons for Cleveland, which in more prosperous days was a major location for printing/publishing.

O’Connell talks at the Allen Memorial Art Building in a presentation that’s free and open to the public.

oberlin.edu

saltandcedar

[Written by Charles Cassady]

