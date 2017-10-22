Severance Hall Celebrates Halloween with a Horror Movie Classic

Fri 10/27 @ 8PM

In 2012 the grand Severance Hall music palace in University Circle started loosening up its black tie a little bit to offer live soundtrack accompaniments to great films — customarily organist Todd Wilson serenading along to silent-era immortals. This Halloween-weekend “At the Movies” treat is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

There were literally hundreds of silent-era film adaptations of Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; the story of duality and made science was practically the “viral video” of its era. This ranks above just about of them, a 1920 feature starring iconic thespian John Barrymore in his prime (with a bravura display of silent-era mime-acting technique).

Editing trickery allowed early filmmakers to pull off the famous transformation scene with f/x; horror buffs like to note that Barrymore did his big metamorphosis here simply with maniacal gestures and face-pulling — pure acting — before getting into Hyde’s grotesque pin-head and spidery finger extensions for the rest of the picture.

Tickets start at $32.

clevelandorchestra

[Written by Charles Cassady]

