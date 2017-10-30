See Ursula Korneitchouk’s Colorful Cut-Paper Work at Judson’s Howson Gallery

Fri 11/3 @ 4:30-6PM

Longtime Cleveland Heights resident Ursula Korneitchouk grew up in Germany and moved to the U.S. in 1960 after living in several European countries. She worked at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Cleveland Institute of Art for two decades, and became well known in the community as a patron of the arts. You could often her find her name listed among the donors to various local arts organizations.

Less well known is that she has been doing her own artwork for years. She creates light-hearted colored-paper collages primarily as gifts for friends and relatives.

She now lives at Judson Manor, and Judson’s Howson Gallery has put together a show of her works titled “Affectionately Yours…,” playing off the fact that these pieces were originally intended to function as greeting cards. It opens with an artist reception Fri 11/3 @ 4:30-6pm and runs through Sunday 12/31. It’s free.

Howson Gallery

