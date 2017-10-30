Savor Fall Colors and Chocolate on Hike With the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes

Sun 11/5 @ 3-5PM

Enjoy northeast Ohio’s outdoors just as the brisk nip in the air is beginning to take hold, burnishing the fall leaf colors and gilding the sunset. A naturalist from the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will lead a group on a one-and-a half mile hike past the soaring cliffs of the Doan Brook Gorge to savor the beautiful views buried in the densely populated Heights area.

While the hike includes some rough terrain — dress appropriately! — it will be fueled by a special treat: sweets from Cleveland Heights legacy business, Mitchell’s Fine Chocolates. The “Chocolate on the Rocks” hike is $10 for non-members, $5 for members. Register here.

