Get the World Series Foretold Now at a Psychic Fair in Broadview Heights

Sun 10/8 @ 11AM-5PM

The Green Patch opened in Broadview Heights a few years ago as an eclectic upscale-resale furnishings store, also showcasing local makers and artisans, how-to classes, horticulture and more. In honor of the Halloween month of October, a Psychic Fair has been conjured up.

Kids can enjoy face painting and trick-or-treat candy, while adults, perhaps needing the spirits to tell them how long Social Security is for this world, can meet and consult a variety of readers and seers and mediums.

In addition there will be representatives of local ghost-hunting organizations, paranormal author/historian Charles Cassady and his books, and, of course, a variety of original artwork and secondhand décor and sundries.

Admission is free.

thegreenpatch

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

