Run Like the Wind (or a Winding Sheet) at Lake View Cemetery

Sun 10/15 @ 7:30AM-2:30PM

Running through a cemetery conjures up unpleasant memories of zombie movies, but the Run Thru History at Lake View Cemetery is different (we hope).

For six years now a fundraiser for Lake View Cemetery’s generous educational/historical programs, this Hermes Cleveland event has three separate races and walk-runs beginning in the early morning to 11:30am. There is a 5K, a mile-long “strut” and a “Freaky Fun” relay for teams of four.

In addition there will be an entire “Wellness Village” setup, with health-oriented vendors and fall crafts, helping participants stay aboveground as long as possible.

Pre-registration prices range from $15 to $25, and there is a link via lakeviewcemetery.com/ . Just going to spectate and shop is free.

lakeviewcemetery

[Written by Charles Cassady]

