Run to Hear Vegetarian Ultra-Athlete Jessica Croisant Muscling into the Lakewood Public Library

Mon 10/16 @ 7 PM

No relation to Run Silent Run Deep, the classic novel on submarine warfare, “Eat Clean, Run Dirty” is the title of a mind-opening diet-and-exercise talk at the Lakewood Public Library.

Jessica Croisant, your host for the evening, is a health and fitness blogger at sugarstride.com . The Wisconsin native has also been an MMA instructor, ultra-endurance athlete and motivational speaker. Now focusing on running for well-being, she will describe how a plant-based diet can help you rack up those kilometers. She will also outline the Cleveland-area running community.

Admission is free to the all-ages presentation in the main auditorium.

lakewoodpubliclibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: