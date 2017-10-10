Roots of American Music Welcomes Back Ex-Clevelander Jason White for Benefit Concert

Sat 10/14 @ 6PM

Roots of American Music is a Cleveland Heights-based nonprofit, founded almost two decades ago, that employs professional musicians to use music as a teaching tool for a variety of subjects in schools and senior facilities.

It frequently stages fundraisers, usually involving music, since its core supporters are passionate about the benefits music offers. Its latest, taking place at 78th Street Studios, features former Cleveland singer/songwriter Jason White, now based in the Nashville area. Best known in northeast Ohio for his stint fronting the Janglers from 1986-1994, he’s since had songs recorded by artists such as Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood, while putting out solo albums of his own.

VIP ticketholders will join White at 6pm at Well Made Music as he records some songs direct to laquer, the way it was done in the ’20s and ’30s. General admission ticketholders will join them at 7:30 for a concert upstairs in the Survival Kit Gallery.

For tickets and information call 216-321-9350.

rootsofamericanmusic

