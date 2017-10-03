Rocky River Chamber Music Society Launches Season with Brahms, Beethoven and Premiere

Mon 10/9 @ 7:30PM

The Rocky River Chamber Music Society is back for its 59th season with its Monday night free concerts at the West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church.

Three members of the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival’s artist faculty will perform the opening program: violinist Kevin Lawrence, who is also the festival’s founder and artistic director; cellist Brooks Whitehouse; and pianist Clara Yang.

The program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fourteen Variations in E flat major, Johannes Brahms’ Trio No. 1 in B major, and the Cleveland premiere of Evan Chambers’ A Hundred Ways.

The concert is open to all and, as always, free.

