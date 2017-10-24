Rock/roll Perspectives at Loftworks Gallery Showcases Concert Photos by Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios

Fri 11/10 @ 5-9PM

Sat 11/11 @2-8PM

Sun 11/12 @ noon-5PM

One of the largest shows of local concert photography will take place for one weekend only, when Rock/Roll Perspective at AsiaTown’s Loftworks gallery showcases the work of music photographers Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios.

Kleon’s color work, shot in the last 15 years, and Pantsios’ black & white photos from the ’70s and ’80s, will offer a contrast of old and new, classic artists such as David Bowie, Prince and Madonna, and contemporary acts such as Taylor Swift, the Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons. It will include a section showing side-by-side photos of legacy artists like Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Nicks, then and now.

More than 100 photos will be on display, with hundreds more available for sale. And Jim and Eroc from Wish You Were Here will be playing in the gallery from 3-6pm Saturday. The photographers will be on hand all weekend to share the stories behind the photos! The show is free.

