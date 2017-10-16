Road Construction Is Done, and Cedar Fairmount Is Holding its Fall Festival

Sun 10/22 @ noon-5PM

The Cedar Fairmount Business District in Cleveland Heights didn’t have its annual festival this past August due to road construction (as anyone who has to drive that stretch of Cedar above Cedar Hill knows very well!)

So they’ve combined its usual activities with their Fall Festival for a big, fun-packed blowout. There’ll be live music and entertainment, food, an arts & crafts sale, historical tours, rides on the Euclid Beach rocket car, canine units and a fire truck. There’ll be a ton of stuff just for kids including a costume contest, trick or treating, cupcake and pumpkin decorating, kids activities at Appletree Books, superheroes and princesses to meet and balloon and face-painting clowns. Warning: the APL will be there will adoptable animals so steer clear of the Heights Medical Building parking lot unless you want to come home with a new canine or feline friend!

The festival is free.

Cedar Fairmount Fall Festival

