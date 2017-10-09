Rising Jazz Bassist Katie Thiroux Celebrates Sophomore CD Release at Blu Jazz + and BOP STOP



Jazz bassist/vocalist Katie Thiroux has been touring behind her new album, Off Beat, and now that tour is winding up in Northeast Ohio.

A follow-up to her 2015 debut, Introducing Katie Thiroux, the new album features her distinctive take on a variety of material including Leiber and Stoller’s “Some Cats Know,” Benny Carter’s “When Lights Are Low,” Ray Brown and Walter Fuller’s bebop classic, “Ray’s Idea,” and “When the Wind Was Green,” an obscure Frank Sinatra track.

She’ll be performing twice in the area: at Blu Jazz + in Akron on Thursday and the BOP STOP in Ohio City on Saturday. She’ll be joined by drummer Matt Witek and pianist Steven Feifke. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door in Akron).

