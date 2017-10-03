Retro Halloween in North Ridgeville Makes Drive-In Movies Great Again

Fri 10/6 & Sat 10/7 @ 7:30PM-2AM

It’s late in the season for the Auto Rama, a hardy Ohio survivor of the golden age of drive-in movie-going (built 1965).

But the highlight before winter sets in is Retro Halloween, wherein the twin-screen ozoner shows marathon horror movies, preferably older releases with a mildly nostalgic vibe.

One screen, considered family-friendly, will unreel Hotel Transylvania, Little Vampire, Teen Wolf and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, all wholesomely PG. An R-rated lineup at the other screen is undetermined at press time but may lean heavily towards zombie gore and Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead.

But it’s the increasingly rare, open-air, nocturnal movie experience that’s the star of the show. Accented for October with “Trunk or Treating” at the more kid-friendly screen, costume contests, free chemical-glow necklaces and raffles.

Standard show rates are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 11 and under.

autoramadrivein

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

