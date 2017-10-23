Quire Cleveland Reprises Its “Wonderous Rounds and Canons” Program in Akron

Sun 10/29 @ 4PM

Longtime fans of Cleveland’s professional a cappella classical vocal group Quire Cleveland may have heard their program “Sing You After Me: Wondrous Rounds and Canons” before, but it deserves another listen — and it’s a great introduction to the group for those who haven’t heard them.

It offers examples of intricate vocal dexterity and from the 13th century through the late 19th century, giving listeners an idea of the group’s range. Among the composers whose music is part of the program are J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Williams Byrd and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The concert takes place at Akron’s Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. It’s free and no reservations are required. A free-will offering will be taken.

Quire Cleveland

