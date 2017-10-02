Quire Cleveland Opens Season in Painesville and Downtown Cleveland With Music of Henry Purcell

Thu 10/5 @ 7:30PM

Cleveland professional choral group Quire Cleveland is headed into its tenth year of performing nine centuries of a cappella vocal music under the leadership of artistic director Ross W. Duffin.

Their 2017-2018 season starts this weekend with “Henry Purcell: Hear My Voyce,” taking on the work of the great 17th century British Baroque composer. They’ll perform “Psalms & Anthems for the Chapel Royal” mostly a cappella, but will be joined by Peter Bennett on organ for some of the works.

They’ll do a performance at Lake Erie College’s Morley Music Building in Painesville on Thursday where tickets are $30. On Friday they’ll do a free performance at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

