Put on Your Kid’s Halloween Costume & Take Them to the Canton Museum of Art for Art Harvest

Fri 10/6 @ 5:30-7:30PM

It’s First Friday in Canton, and if you have kids, you’ll definitely want to drop by the Canton Museum of Art for their “Art Harvest” trick-or-treat event.

If they’ve already chosen their costume, here’s a chance for them to take it out for a first look as they come and trick-or-treat for both candy and art supplies, passed out by volunteers from various local arts groups. Of course, there will be activities such as pumpkin painting, the “Planting Seeds of Kindness” exhibition and holiday-themed carnival games. And there will be a cash bar for the harried parents!

The event is free and open to all.

cantonart

