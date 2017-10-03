Pug Owners Celebrate Their Pets at the Akron Pug Fest

Sun 10/8 @ noon

What’s a “smoosh face”? It’s a term of endearment that pug owners apply to their dogs.

And those pug owners will be getting together at One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron for the 2nd annual Akron Pug Fest. There will be food trucks, vendors (including a tattoo studio offering pug temporary tattoos), an artist offering portraits of your pug, a DJ playing “pug rock,” raffles, a pug costume contest and a best-named pug contest pugs.

If you don’t have a pug yet, the Ohio Pug Rescue will be there with information on how to adopt one. The event also raises money for Ohio Pug Rescue and One of a Kind Pet Rescue.

AkronPugFest/

