Pop Art-Based Gallery E11even2 Celebrates its 4th Anniversary at 78th Street Studios

Thu 11/2 @ 6-8PM

Regulars at 78th Street Studios’ Third Fridays know E11even2 as that colorful, scrappy gallery way at the back of the first floor packed with a profusion of affordable, pop-culture based art in one room and shows devoted to subjects ranging from cult movies to the Beatles to the Jerry Seinfeld Show in the other.

To celebrate the gallery’s fourth anniversary, artist/owners Billy Nainiger, Rich Cihlar and Christina Sadowski have put together a showcase of their own work called Ratio 1:12. Each created 12 new works for the show that are similar with slight differences, each one part of 12.

Cihlar’s paintings revolve around sunsets and the Carnegie/Lorain bridge Guardians, using the number 12 to view them at different times of day (12 morning, 12 evening hours) and different seasons of the year. Naininger also played off the seasons of the year, keying his color palette to each month. Sadowksi’s photos feature the front grills of vehicles she saw on a trip to Nevada.

The show officially opens next Third Fri 11/17. But this week on Thu 11/2 (get it — it’s E11even2 day!) they’ll be holding a party at the gallery to offer a preview of the work. There’ll be drinks and light appetizers, and purchases made that night will be 10% off.

E11even2

