POETRY + Is So Big It Gets the ALL CAPS Treatment at Lakewood’s Art on Madison

Tue 10/24 @ 7:30PM

Quick, what’s a rhyme for “POETRY +?” Don’t know? All the more reason, we guess, why that has been launched as a new monthly gallery/showcase for emerging and established poets, having an inaugural Tuesday night presentation at Art on Madison in Lakewood.

Cleveland poet Andrew Field will kick off POETRY + with readings and a discussion of his ouevre. In addition to generating widely anthologized verse and the chapbook All I Want, Field has been a book reviewer, blogger/essayist and librarian.

Doors open at 7pm. The event is free and open to the public.

http://poetrypluscleveland.weebly.com/

[Written by Charles Cassady]

