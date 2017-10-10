PHOTOSTREAM: FireFish in Lorain by Anastasia Pantsios

Fri 10/6-Sat 10/7

The FireFish festival in downtown Lorain moved into its third year, this time with two days’ worth of activities. Street performers, bands and pop-up art galleries in vacant storefronts provided a variety of things to check out, and there were opportunities to participate in hands-on art making as well. As dusk fell on Saturday, a brass band, a troupe of steampunk dancers and stilt walkers led the crowd and the giant fish to a parking lot overlooking the Black River where,once it was dark, fireworks signaled the setting of the fish on fire.

