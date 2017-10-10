Phantasy Glam Punk Party Features 1986 Lords of the New Church Video – Taped at the Phantasy

Fri 10/13 @ 9PM

In May 1986, the Lords of the New Church, featuring northeast Ohio native Stiv Bators played their last Cleveland show, at the Phantasy Theatre.

That show was recorded and videotaped but it’s only recently that it was re-edited and remastered so that it was viewable. And it will be shown for the first time, appropriately at the Phantasy Nite Club, this Friday. After the video Cleveland rockers 45 Spider, Massillion’s Stimpy’s Revenge and Detroit’s Freak Box will playa pre-Halloween glam-punk party. You know what that means, folks: costumes!

In addition, Dave Treat, who just published his photo book Dead Boys 1977 featuring rare photos of the group, will be on hand with copies, T-shirts and posters for sale.

Admission is $12 for over 21 and $15 for 18-20.

phantasycleveland

