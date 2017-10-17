“Peppa Pig’s Surprise” Brings Cartoon Character to Life at the Akron Civic Theatre

Wed 10/25 @ 6PM

Peppa Pig is a cartoon character from a British children’s show that debuted in 2004. Simple and fun for the littlest kids, it features a cast of anthropomorphic animals of different types, engaging in every-day activities familiar to most kids such as riding bikes, swimming and visiting friends.

Naturally, the show has spun off a live touring show, which is currently making its way across North American. In the show, Peppa Pig’s Surprise, which arrives at the Akron Civic Theatre this week, Peppa is playing with her friends while trying to guess what surprise her parents have in store for her. The show is interactive, featuring songs, games, puppets and a chance for kids to guess the surprise along with Peppa and her brother George.

Tickets are $15-$61.

