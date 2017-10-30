Panel at MOCA Cleveland Talks About How Art Can Address Homelessness

Sat 11/4 @ 2PM

When one thinks about addressing homelessness, art isn’t the first tool that comes to mind. Yet it CAN play a role, and you can learn what it might be at a panel discussion titled “Points of View: Homelessness and Culture in Cleveland,” taking place at MOCA Cleveland.

Christopher Knestrick, executive director of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH), will join Toni Johnson, Women’s Homeless Outreach Coordinator at the Stokes VA Medical Center, NEOCH volunteer coordinator Joyce Robinson and homeless artist Dorothy Zdzieborski, in talking about how arts and culture can play a role in helping raise awareness of and getting help for homeless persons in Cleveland.

It’s free and open to all. There will also be a donation drive for NEOCH. They’re looking for tents, sleeping bags, hygiene products, bug spray, socks, thermal clothing, and boots and shoes.

