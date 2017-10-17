Painesville Subaru Dealer & Geauga Rescue Village Hold “Certified Pre-owned” Pet Adopt-a-Thon

Sat 10/21 @ noon-3pm

They waylay you in stores, at community festivals and even at concerts, and trap you with their cute faces and pleading eyes. Yes, we’re talking about cuddly, adoptable cats and dogs — and now they’re even infiltrating car dealerships, those sneaky critters!

Actually, it’s the doing of the sneaky folks at the Geauga County Humane Society’s Rescue Village and Adventure Subaru in Painesville which will be hosting a “Certified Pre-Owned Pet Adopt-a-Thon.”

Subaru has dubbed October “Subaru Loves Pets” month and dealers nationwide are putting on such events with local shelters. The Geauga Humane Society will be bringing both cats and dogs and hopes to find homes for a whole bunch of them. There will be adoption counselors there to help people fill out applications and take home their new pet home with them.

There will also be giveaways, a 50/50 raffle and a kissing booth (no word on whether that’s a human or an animal kiss). Adventure Subaru will also be collecting donated items for Rescue Village, including pet food and toys. Check their website to see what they need.

geaugahumane/subarulovespets

Post categories: