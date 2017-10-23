Owls & Howls Will Fill Cleveland Museum of Natural History As Visitors Get Close to Critters

Sat 10/28 @ 10AM

It’s not strictly a Halloween activity, although there will be pumpkin decorating and holiday-themed crafts. But you can wear that by-now slightly tattered costume to Owls and Howls at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

This is a day devoted to critters found in the region, including owls and coyotes. And you’ll get to see some of the animals in person and learn how they’re cared for and kept happy and engaged. Live animal demonstrations will take place every hour from 10:30am-2:30pm outside in the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden. There’ll be special activities including identifying pelts, shells and feathers in a blind box activity and lighting up animal skulls to see what is inside.

The activities are free with regular admission ($15 for adults, $12 kids 3-18) and kids 12 and under in costume get in free today.

owls-howls

