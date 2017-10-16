Ohio Fair Trade Teach-In & Expo Promoting Environmentally Conscious Consumerism 

Sat 10/21 @ 9:30AM-3:30PM

For those loyal consumers who only buy organic, free-range food and green products, there’s another important aspect of consumer activism that hasn’t attracted as much attention. And odds are it’s staring you in the face as you read this article from your smartphone.

That would be fair trade, which involves companies promoting environmentally conscious consumerism. Basically, the workers overseas are making pennies an hour to provide developed countries with goods.

This model for socially and environmentally conscious consumerism is the theme behind the annual Ohio Fair Trade Teach-In & Expo taking place October 21 on the John Carroll University campus. CoolCleveland talked to Ohio Fair Trade vendor coordinator Ron Ober about the upcoming event.

CoolCleveland: Let’s start out with an easy question: What is fair trade?

Ron Ober: Fair Trade is a method where everyone is treated equitably including the producers, which are typically in the global south. So they receive a fair wage for their products that enables them to keep their kids in school, which is going to break the chain of poverty. Ninety percent of the vendors and exhibitors are showing products of a global nature from Latin America or Africa typically.

CC: So in a nutshell, is the fair trade initiative a reaction to, say, overseas workers making pennies a day to produce iPhones?

RO: Yeah, but it’s been around for 20 or 30 years. Prior to globalization, they were only making pennies bending over to pick rice in a field. Now they’re earning pennies making iPhones. It’s been a race to the bottom. Fair Trade has been around for a long time.

CC: So what is the Ohio Fair Trade Teach-In & Expo?

RO: I have 36 vendors, and we have between 400 and 500 attendees. We also have three speakers who talk about the idea of fair trade and how it folds in with global justice to create awareness. One is Jonathan Rosenthal, co-founder of Equal Exchange. You’ll find their coffee and chocolate in Heinen’s. He’s kind of a rock star in the fair trade movement. We have the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, a group of migrants out of Florida. Immokalee is a little city that’s east of Naples. They are a bunch of tomato growers. They try to get a penny per hundred weight more the tomatoes. Alex Escobar Prado is a producer from Guatemala. He works with co-ops, and he’ll talk about how that affected his community. A lot of these producers work with co-ops because fair trade is not traditional where you try to buy at the lowest price like a corporation and sell it at the highest price here. That’s the traditional free market that I can’t argue with, but it doesn’t seem to work all of the time, and it’s not really fair all of the time.

CC: What are people saying these days about fair trade?

RO: That there’s an alternative to the race to the bottom we’re seeing in globalization. That’s let’s get that iPhone made for $1.35 instead of a $1.65. Awareness has grown. And millennials, I think, really are attuned to this form of justice. They’re global, but they look at some of the ramifications of economic globalization as being negative, even though they travel all over. Millennials look at the justice aspect of this, and these people do deserve something better.

CC: In the same way the Non-GMO Project has taken off in agriculture, are you hoping the fair trade initiative catches on with consumers?

RO: Yeah, absolutely. We want to increase an awareness of fair trade just like people are creating an awareness of negative effects of GMOs. I’m not necessarily against GMOs to be honest, but some people are. The green movement is so much stronger in some respects than any other movement in this country and for a good reason.

CC: What do you hope people take away from the Ohio Fair Trade Teach-In & Expo?

RO: Typically, I hope they take away the concept that there is an alternative to the traditional globalization that we’re experiencing in this world and also the traditional model of buy low, sell high and not having any concern for the producers. Where your stuff comes from is important. Who makes it is important.

