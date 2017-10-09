Offbeat Pop Singer Nellie McKay Returns Yet Again to Nighttown

Fri 10/13 & Sat 10/14 @ 8:30PM

Delightfully quirky New York-based singer Nellie McKay has become a regular at Nighttown where audiences eat up her humorous, eclectic pop music. Among her albums are a tribute to Doris Day and her most recent, 2015’s My Weekly Reader, which features her unique takes on songs from the ’60s such as “Itchycoo Park,” “Red Rubber Ball,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter” and Frank Zappa’s “Hungry Freaks, Daddy.” She’s also known for her activism on women’s rights, civil rights and animal rights.

She’ll be doing a two-night stand — Nighttown audiences can’t get enough of her. Maybe you should check out why people keep coming back to see this gifted, fun and unpredictable entertainer.

Tickets are $30.

nelliemckay

