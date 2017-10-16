Offbeat Local Band Something Involving a Monkey Drops Halloween-Themed Disc at the Beachland

Sat 10/21 @ 9PM

Cleveland’s Something Involving a Monkey was started in 2010 as a sort of joke band (its name should be a dead giveaway) by Family Riot members Joe Petrich and Todd Ankrom, along with Bezo from Blood Runs Dry to play wildly eclectic and sort of goofball music with the frenetic edge of Primus.

Ankrom died suddenly of a heart attack immediately following a Christmas show they played with Mushroomhead at Peabody’s in 2010. But the other two have carried on, and carry on they have, with their third, Halloween-themed album, appropriately called Trick or Treat, ready for release. They will celebrate at the Beachland Tavern where they’ll play with Bound by Fate, the Missing and Buffalo’s Dredneks. They’re inviting people to come in costume and help set the mood.

Admission is $10. It includes a copy of the album.

