October Walkabout Tremont Is All About Halloween

Fri 10/13 @ 5-10PM

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the theme of this month’s Walkabout Tremont is Halloween.

At Trick or Treat, Arts & Eats, you’ll find fall-themed food and drink specials in the local restaurants and bars. But there’ll also be pumpkin carving at Lucky’s Café and pumpkin decorating at the Tremont General Store, a dog costume contest and parade, entertainers on the street including stilt walkers and the Heartbeats Jump Rope Team and vendors in Lucky Park.

As usual there will be art openings in local businesses, lounges and restaurants, and live music inside and out. Come walk while the weather’s still good; by next month, things will be moving indoors.

Walkabout Tremont

