October 2017 at Melt Bar and Grilled

Melt Bar and Grilled – October 2017

Sandwich Special: Voodoo Zombie Jerk Chicken – Roasted pulled jerk chicken, fried and smashed plantains, caribbean pickled peppers and onions, peach habanero marmalade, pepper-jack cheese. All liberally coated with our special Zombie Dust seasoning! Vegetarian and Vegan Available

Seasonal Sides: Cider Glazed Brussels Sprouts – Roasted brussels sprouts / sweet spiked apple cider glaze – V, VG, and Jerked Redskin Potatoes – Roasted redskins / spicy and sweet Caribbean jerk sauce / scallions – V, VG

Bread Pudding: Coconut Mango Lime Bread Pudding – Homemade coconut bread pudding swimming in a pool of mango lime preserves then topped with lime syrup, vanilla ice cream, real whipped cream, powdered sugar and toasted coconut.

Beer Feature: Dogfish Head Flesh and Blood – Brewed with mouth-puckering lemon flesh, sweet orange peel and blood orange juice, Flesh & Blood balances the resinous hoppy characteristics of an American IPA with the explosive zesty fruitiness and subtle drying tartness of citrus to deliver a highly quaffable ale that’s incredibly unique and lovely to down for the Halloween season.

Cocktail Feature: Undead Tiki – Captain Morgan rum, Blue Curacao, fresh lime & pineapple juice, house made simple syrup with a drizzle of house made grenadine and gummy body parts. The Undead Tiki conjures up Halloween images of a gnarly witch brew. Do not be intimidated by the look, as it is quite refreshing and delicious. Enjoy this spooktacular cocktail and if you dare…

Cleveland Indians Playoff Celebration! The Rally Beast is back for the Indians World Series Run! We are thrilled our hometown baseball team the Cleveland Indians will be making another historic playoff run in 2017! To celebrate all Cleveland & Akron Melt locations will be featuring The Corny Beast now dubbed The Rally Beast staring Monday, October 2nd. The Rally Beast will be available at all Cleveland & Akron locations until the Cleveland Indians win the 2017 World Series or get eliminated! Get to Melt in early October to enjoy THE RALLY BEAST while catching all the MLB playoff action! The Rally Beast / jumbo all beef hotdog, extra melty american cheese, corn bread battered and deep fried to a golden brown with spicy chipotle ketchup for dipping – VA. Vegetarian Cheese-on-a-stick version – V

Melt Bar and Grilled Canton, Ohio / Grand Opening November 6th / Hiring Fair October 2nd – 7th Our new Canton location at Belden Village Mall will officially open on Monday, November 6th. The Hiring Fair will take place inside Belden Village Mall on Monday, October 2nd – Saturday, October 7th. Melt managers will be on-site for open interviews from 10am – 6pm each day. The hiring fair location inside Belden Village Mall will be Center Court right in front of the main Macy’s entrance. Looking forward to opening our 1st Stark County location and 11th location total at the end of 2017!

Uber Eats Delivers Melt Deliciousness! Enjoy our full menu of delicious comfort food DELIVERED right to your home or office! We have partnered with Uber Eats at select Melt locations for delivery during all operating hours! Check out our website / find the nearest Melt location / click the Uber Eats button! https://meltbarandgrilled.com/locations/

We Love Beer & Beer Loves You! Great Beer and Brewery Events At Melt in October! All Melt Locations!

October 6th – Heavy Seas Great’ER Pumpkin. In the most worthy of pumpkin patches and during the silence of the midnight hour, the Greater Pumpkin raises up and pours a rich deep and burnished orange color. Heady aromas of bourbon, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and clove linger seductively over the thick white head of this tremendous brew. Its love at first sip as the full malt body, dominated by British crystal malt, brown sugar and pumpkin, slowly washes over your tongue. Bourbon barrel aging rounds out the flavors with notes of oak, vanilla, and bourbon.

October 27th – Bell’s Hell Hath No Fury and Trooper Hallowed. Bell’s Hell Hath No Fury – Originally conceived along the lines of a Belgian Dubbel, Hell Hath No Fury….Ale morphed during development into something entirely different. Brewed with Belgian abbey-style yeast, Hell Hath No Fury…Ale is more akin to a roasty stout, offering warm, roasted notes of coffee and dark chocolate with fruity and clove like aroma. Trooper Hallowed – Hallowed is the fourth beer created by Iron Maiden and hand crafted by Robinsons Brewery. A hybrid beer inspired by Belgium and brewed in England, Hallowed has the TROOPER DNA running through its veins. Still charged with flavor, the crystal rye gives Hallowed a blood red hue and smooth dry finish, this is one of Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson’s finest brews yet! Hallowed be they Name indeed!!

Lakewood, Independence, Easton and Avon Locations. October 27th – 3 Floyds Zombie Dust IPA. 3 Floyds Zombie Dust– This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse. Get it while you can! This undead nectar will not last long…

Now Taking Reservations at more Melt Bar and Grilled Locations. Due to overwhelming demand we are now taking reservation in additional Melt locations. You can now reserve tables for groups of 12 or more any day of the week! Contact the Melt location nearest you for more information and to book your next gathering or special event!

Just added – Columbus Easton / 4206 Worth Ave / 614-934-6020

Just added – Dayton / 2733 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek / 937-912-1880

Just added – Avon / 35546 Detroit Ave / 440-390-3850

Independence / 6700 Rockside Road / 216-520-1415

Cleveland Heights / 13463 Cedar Road / 216-965-0988

Mentor / 7289 Mentor Ave / 440-530-3770

Columbus Short North / 840 North High Street / 614-453-1150

Active Military Members and Professional First Responder Thank You Discount. 15% discount offered to all military members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and other public safety personnel. To receive the discount, military and public safety service members must be in uniform or simply show their public service ID. Thank you for all you do for us on a daily basis.

Fundraising Events at Melt Bar and Grilled. Raising funds for your favorite organization or charity is easy, fun and delicious at Melt. You choose the date, invite the guests and Melt will donate 20% from all attendees proceeds directly to the organization or charity. You and your guests enjoy an awesome experience at Melt while donating! Contact us for more information or to book your next fundraising event at Melt Bar and Grilled. info@meltbarandgrilled.com

Fall and Holiday Event Booking NOW at Melt Independence & Avon – Now booking parties and taking reservations! The Independence & Avon event rooms includes additional seating and a party/event room that can accommodate 12-100 guests! Contact us at info@meltbarandgrilled for more information and to book your next party or event. Check out our website for the new catering/party menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Melt Catering for all events! End of summer gatherings or baseball watching parties? Don’t settle for the typical boring party food – be a superstar and have Melt Bar and Grilled cater your next party! Check out our awesome catering menu for Melt Feast suggestions to accommodate gatherings of any size and budget! Blow everyone away by serving Melt’s unique gourmet grilled cheese, awesome appetizers and great seasonal salads / meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

