Oberlin Opera Theater Takes on Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro”

Wed 11/1 @ 8PM

Fri 11/3 @ 8PM

Sat 11/4 @ 8PM

Sun 11/5 @ 2PM

Mozart’s 1786 comic opera The Marriage of Figaro is one of the most popular operas in the repertoire, and a consistent staple on opera stages everywhere. It is “the world’s most perfect opera,” according to Jonathon Fields who is directing the upcoming production by Oberlin Opera Theater, featuring Oberlin Conseratory’s talented students. Fields even schooled his youthful cast in the social traditions of 18th-century Spanish aristocracy to get them in the proper frame of mind to perform.

They will do four performances at Oberlin’s Hall Auditorium sun in the original Italian with English supertitles, accompied by the Oberlin Orchestra under the direction of Raphael Jiménez.

Since this is also Parents Weekend at Oberlin, it’s recommended you reserve your tickets early. They are $10, $8 for students. Call 800-371-0178 or go oberlin.edu/artsguide .

