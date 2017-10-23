The Nia Show Promises Unique Entertainment at the BOP STOP

Wed 10/25 @ 7PM

The Nia Show, happening at the BOP Stop, promises to be quite an evening — entertaining, explosive and even a little risqué.

The show is celebrating the classically trained vocalist Nia’s album release with a live band, but it’s a lot more than just a musical performance. She’s put together a theatrical show to accompany her genre-crossing repertoire, featuring burlesque performer Bella Sin, LGBTQ adult film star Michael Roman and more.

Nia made her performing debut at the BOP STOP’S official 2017 Pride in the CLE event.

“Nia represents more than just Minor Prophet Joél in drag,” says her bio. “Nia represents the coming out party of a closeted gay male who waited thirty years to reveal his truth. Nia represents fearlessness and inspiration for anyone who wants to be free from depression, anxiety and religious guilt. Nia is so much more than an alter ego.”

Admission is $15.

