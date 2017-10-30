Newsman Neil Zurcher Proves Ohio Is Weird (Talk About Taking Coals to Newcastle) at the Music Box

Wed 11/8 @ 7PM

Long a mainstay of Cleveland TV’s channel 8, Neil Zurcher is synonymous with his One Tank Trips vacation-leisure features. But in covering everything within driving distance of Cleveland he has come across a lot of eccentricities and roadside-attraction oddities of this state.

He’ll talk about them in dinner-party setting, in a Q&A interview format at the Music Box Supper Club with owner Mike Miller. Copies of Zurcher’s numerous books, including Ohio Oddities and Strange Tales from Ohio, will be available for sale and signing.

(Buy enough of them to build a drive-thru temple out of them, and you could be in a future Zurcher book!)

Admission to the discussion is free. If you wish to dine beforehand, a prix fixe $20 meal is an option. Reservations are required if you plan to dine, and doors open at 5pm.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

