Newly Re-Opened Visible Voice Books in Tremont Brings Back Its Monthly Poetry Workshop

Wed 11/1 @ 6-8PM

With Visible Voice Books reopening at a new location a few blocks from its old Tremont location after a three-year hiatus, they’re bringing back some of their old favorite events.

One of those is their poetry workshop on the first Wednesday of the month, hosted by a pair of experienced local poets, Claire McMahon and Ray McNiece. Aspiring poets should bring 8-10 copies of an original work to share with the group, and be prepared to give and accept friendly advice. All ages are welcome. It’s free.

Visible Voice

Post categories: