New Maltz Museum Exhibit Explores “Jews and Medicine”

Tue 10/10-Sun 4/8/18

The “nice Jewish doctor” every Jewish girl’s parents wanted her to marry (now she’ll become one herself!) is a cliché, but how did it happen that so many Jews flocked to medicine as a career?

That’s one of the questions the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will address in its new exhibit, Beyond Chicken Soup: Jews & Medicine in America, as it reveal how discrimination against Jews in both medical schools and access to treatment pushed them to create their own avenues to access to health care. So Jewish hospitals began to train their own doctors, which treated not only Jewish but also other groups that were shut out of mainstream treatment.

“The exhibit tells the powerful story of the outsized role of both the Jewish community and individual Jewish clinicians, researchers and teachers in the commandment to preserve human life at all costs,” says Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation President Mitchell Balk in the exhibit press release. “There is also a focus on the critical role of Cleveland’s Mt. Sinai Medical Center and other Jewish-sponsored patient care, research and teaching institutions in achieving this task.”

The exhibit features 200 artifacts, photographs and documents, including some from Cleveland’s now-demolished Mt. Sinai Hospital in University Circle, showing the contributions Jews made to medicine and civil rights.

The exhibit will be on view through Sun 4/8/18.

MaltzMuseum

Post categories: