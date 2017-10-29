New Flash: Horseman Gets Downsized in Bad Economy, Must Go Headless at the Akron Civic Theatre

Sun 11/05 @ 2:30PM

Who said Halloween is over? For latecomers who have saved some of that hoarded trick-or-treat candy, be at the Akron Civic Theatre for an October season ghost-story favorite, rendered via live puppeteering wizardry.

It’s Washington Irving’s 1820 tale of the The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, with Ichabod Crane vs. the headless Hessian said to ride in the wilds of upstate New York. Oft-dramatized, this version comes to life via the Cincinnati-based Madcap Puppets theatrical troupe.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-12 yrs and free for children 4 and younger.

akroncivic

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

