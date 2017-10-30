Never Mind if Cleveland Gets Amazon HQ; Dancing Wheels Show How They Conquered NYC

Sat 11/4 @ 7:30PM

Dancing Wheels, the landmark Cleveland dance troupe founded by Mary Verdi-Fletcher that combines wheelchair- and non-wheelchair performers, shows off their spokes at the Breen Center on the St. Ignatius campus.

This performance, “The Past, Present and Future of Integrative Dance,” springs from an original piece that Dancing Wheels premiered in New York City earlier this year. The routine was developed under DanceNYC’s Disability Dance Artistry Fund. Dancing Wheels was one of six companies that wound up invited to participated in the show, which took place at the eminent Ailey Citygroup Theater.

Tickets to see this Cleveland premiere are $20 for general admission, with a $15 student rate.

dancingwheels

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

