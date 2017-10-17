Nerdlesque Spooktacular at the Beachland Will Feature Some Stranger Things

Thu 10/19 @ 8:30PM

Yes, those beautiful burlesque girls you see at Le Femme Mystique and Ohio Burlesque show are really nerds at heart, in love with all things sci-fi/cult pop culture. And those things will be at the hear of the Stranger Things Nerdlesque Spooktacular at the Beachland Ballroom featuring the performer as cult show and movie characters.

The headliner is Cleveland native Headliner Paddy O’Chair from Orlando, Florida. You’ll also see special guest Bob Simon playing Frank N Furter from The Rocky Horror Show, lip synch champion/ drag queen Samantha Echo, Cleveland burlesque queen Bella Sin, Miss Holly Grail, Bon Bon Voyage, Lilly Von Matterhorn, Fever Blister, Juicy Gem, Aurora Thunder and Queer Abby. Among the characters they’ll portray are Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Velma from Scooby Doo, Carrie from the horror film of the same name, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon, along with many others.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, in advance, $15 at the door, $30 for reserved seat.

ohioburlesque

Post categories: