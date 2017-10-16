Neos Dance Theatre Presents “Creole Cinderella” at the Akron Civic Theatre

Thu 10/19 @ 7PM

Maybe President Trump will spare arts funding if we could “Americanize” famous foreign properties and present them as made-in-the-USA works. For example, those dirty-rat Japanese and their story about the seven samurai? We could remake it with, oh, seven cowboy gunslingers in the old west instead! Never mind, nobody would buy that.

Maybe a more attainable goal is represented by the Neos Dance Theatre at the Akron Civic Theatre. Taking the Charles Perreault fairytale of Cinderella (yes, French in origin), Creole Cinderella transposes the plot to French Quarter New Orleans in the early 1900s. Dancing is enhanced by a musical soundtrack from the Ribticklers, a Dixieland jazz-revival band.

And even though the time frame falls within the mythic “Storyville” era of the New Orleans red-light districts, we are informed this is an all-ages show. Admission is $15.

akroncivic

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: