Neighborhood Pet Outreach Holds Party Celebrating a Year of Providing Help for Low-Income Pet Owners

Sat 10/7 @ 1-4PM

One of the most heart-wrenching things is when people have to give up their pets due to financial strain. So last year, Friends of the Cleveland Kennel started Neighborhood Pets Outreach & Resource Center to offer affordable health care to help low-income pet owners in Cleveland keep their animals and reduce number of homeless pets.

NPORC provides pet wellness care, such as vaccinating and microchipping, free spay and neuter services, an emergency pet food bank and low-cost pet supplies., as well as free counseling, referrals and training/behavior seminars.

The organization is hosting a party to celebrate a year of good work and share its story with the community. Stop into their Slavic Villge location for free food and refreshments, music by DJ Funk Schway, raffle prizes, and face painting and games for the kids. You can pick up info about the center’s programs and there’ll even be pet supply giveaways, while supplies last.

neighborhoodpetscle

Post categories: